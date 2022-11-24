Categories
Marshall to issue more notices reminding residents, pick up after pets


During the Marshall Town Board of Aldermen's Nov. 21 meeting at Town Hall, Town Administrator Forrest Gilliam said the town will issue notices to residents reminding them to pick up after their dogs.

MARSHALL – In its March 2022 meeting, the Marshall Town Board of Aldermen agreed to issue notices to residents reminding them to pick up after their pets as the board members noticed an increase in animal waste downtown.

Eight months later, Marshall residents need another reminder, as the problem has only gotten worse, according to the board.

Board members expressed concerns about the increase in waste downtown in the board’s Oct. 17 meeting at Town Hall.

Town Administrator Forrest Gilliam said he looked into the town ordinance and discovered the ordinance stipulates a $50 fine levied on residents who don’t pick up after their animals.

“There is an existing town ordinance violation,” Gilliam said. “It would be very low on the list of priorities for the police to enforce, but they do have that ability to enforce it. We can send out reminders about both the leash law and the ‘clean up after your pets’ law with water bills to everybody that has a water account. We can have individual conversations where we believe there might be issues. We can have conversations, and we can get some input about the locations of the dog poop stations throughout town.”



