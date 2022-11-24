Marshall to issue more notices reminding residents, pick up after pets

MARSHALL – In its March 2022 meeting, the Marshall Town Board of Aldermen agreed to issue notices to residents reminding them to pick up after their pets as the board members noticed an increase in animal waste downtown.

Eight months later, Marshall residents need another reminder, as the problem has only gotten worse, according to the board.

Board members expressed concerns about the increase in waste downtown in the board’s Oct. 17 meeting at Town Hall.

Town Administrator Forrest Gilliam said he looked into the town ordinance and discovered the ordinance stipulates a $50 fine levied on residents who don’t pick up after their animals.

Local news:Madison County Board of Elections director: ‘Voter turnout continues to increase’

“There is an existing town ordinance violation,” Gilliam said. “It would be very low on the list of priorities for the police to enforce, but they do have that ability to enforce it. We can send out reminders about both the leash law and the ‘clean up after your pets’ law with water bills to everybody that has a water account. We can have individual conversations where we believe there might be issues. We can have conversations, and we can get some input about the locations of the dog poop stations throughout town.”

According to Gilliam, the ordinance, “An ordinance requiring animals to be confined or kept on leash,” has four sections and was adopted by the board in August 2009.

Section II of the ordinance reads, “Any person in possession of an animal is responsible for cleaning up any animal waste deposited by the dog at any location within the Town of Marshall other than the owner’s property.”

Gilliam said the town will issue reminders to town residents enclosed with their water bills.

“We’ll just summarize it to say it’s a reminder that both animals need to be on the leash if off the property, and you need to clean up after your pets punishable by a $50 fine, and we’ll cite the ordinance,” Gilliam said.

Downtown Marshall offers three locations with plastic bags and garbage receptacles for residents to pick up and dispose of their pet waste. The three locations are at the Pocket Park across the street from The Sweet Monkey, near The News-Record & Sentinel, and the town Fire Department.

“We do not have anything in the middle, between the red lights, other than the (Jerry Plemmons Way location near The News-Record & Sentinel). So, around Hill Street, that area and intersection may be a place. There’s also the idea of ‘No good deed goes unpunished.’ If you put one somewhere, are you encouraging them? I don’t know what you’re doing necessarily. You’ve got to find the place. But making sure they’re accessible is the issue.”

Board member Aileen Payne said the issue was a “big time” problem near the Marshall post office.

According to Gilliam, the location at Pocket Park has been down for some time.

“That’s another three weeks, I’d say, to replace it,” Gilliam said. “We can try other locations and always take it down if it leads to more trouble.”

Board member Thomas Jablonski said another complication with finding proper disposal locations is that a garbage receptacle cannot be placed on private property.

Gilliam said he and the town maintenance department, headed by supervisor Jamie Chandler, will work to assess the viability of adding additional disposal stations.

“We’ll just keep trying, and then we’ll send the information out,” Gilliam said. “It’s probably going to be an ongoing issue as long as people have dogs.”

Water and sewer reports

Extensive floods in December 2018 and a landslide in April 2019 wreaked havoc on the town’s roads. In August 2019, the board voted unanimously to approve an invoice for over $110,000 from engineering firm Vaughn & Melton to begin survey and subsurface work to sections of Fortner Hollow Road, Sunset Drive and Nix Road.

“After the April (2019) flood, there was so much more damage to those roads,” Mayor Nancy Allen told The News-Record in August 2019 while serving as town manager. “It has magnified into a much bigger project.”

In the town’s water and sewer report issued Nov. 21 by Don Byers, an employee of Byers Environmental who consults on the town’s water and sewer systems, Gilliam reported the town’s unaccountable water loss is 7% for the month of October 2022.

According to Gilliam, the town purchased roughly 17 acres of property to explore the potential of finding additional water well to service the town.

“That exploration to drill and do the initial work is $10,000,” Gilliam said. “We have in this year’s budget enough in capital outlay – we’ve got about $80,000 left there – to kind of see where that goes. We have not added a well, as you all know, in many years. You would ease the need significantly with water loss improvement and the line replacement.

“We’ve actually lost a low-producing well in that time that slowly was reducing over the years anyway. So having another (well) would be beneficial and it’s recommended in our water analysis that we had a year and a half ago to find another source.”

Gilliam said the water and sewer team will perform a check within the next few months. If the well proves to carry the potential to service the town, Gilliam would report back to the town with other updates, he said.

Christmas Parade

The town will host its Christmas Parade on Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. Board member Billie Jean Haynie recommended the town instate a “Christmastime in Marshall” theme for the parade, which the board unanimously approved.