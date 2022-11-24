Matt Hancock breaks rule in I’m A Celebrity

Matt was infamously caught breaking social distancing guidelines, during his affair with current girlfriend Gina, while he was married.

In May 2021, CCTV images emerged of the politician embracing her with a hug and a kiss as the nation adhered to the coronavirus rules.

He told campmates: “Do you know what it is actually, what I’m really looking for is a bit of forgiveness, that’s what I’m really looking for.

The currently suspended MP declared: “We all make mistakes. I made a pretty big one.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs daily from 9pm on ITV.