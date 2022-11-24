Meghan and Harry warned of ‘title removal’ – claim





Labour MP for York Central Rachael Maskell has presented a ‘Removal of Titles’ Bill which would allow the monarch or a committee of Parliament to take away titles from a royal. The Bill which is due for its second reading on December 9 could continue to the committee stage if it is cleared in the House of Commons. Royal author Angela Levin has claimed the bill would be “explosive” for King Charles to remove the titles from his son, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they have spoken out against the Royal Family.

She told TalkTV: “King Charles might not let them have them. “I think they’re working to a huge explosion where he will be able to remove their titles. “There’s a Labour MP in York who has brought forward a private members bill in parliament that Prince Andrew does not have the title for York. “If this is heard and goes through then the King will have an opportunity to remove their titles should he want to.” READ MORE: Queen felt comforted Harry was ‘moving to a reconciliation’

Harry has been warned he will “find himself out in the cold” once his Netflix series has aired. Meghan and Harry will star in an upcoming docuseries with Liz Garbus, a filmmaker, who the Duchess of Sussex described as a “seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired.” Reports previously stated the docuseries would be an “at-home” style show and would air on Netflix as part of the couple’s deal with the streaming giant. But Sky News Contributor Prue MacSween has claimed the “public has turned” on the royal couple.

Meghan’s recent magazine interview where she “distances herself” from the upcoming Netflix docuseries about her has been described as “alarming” by a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden claimed the couple are distancing themselves from the series as a defence mechanism. Speaking to Palace Confidential, Mr Eden said: “We’re going to see a Netflix production about them which they are keen to distance themselves from and let’s be clear why because it looks like it’s going to be awful for the Royal Family. “There’s going to be lots of negative stuff.

