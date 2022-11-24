Meghan and Harry’s honour not ‘verified’ says Martin Kemp

Meghan Markle, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, are set to receive the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award, handed to “exemplary leaders” of social change, alongside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The ceremony is set to take place next month with the Sussexes said to be included in honours after taking a stand on “structural racism” within the Royal Family.

Martin Kemp, 61, joined The Jeremy Vine Show via video link, alongside host Jeremy and his panellists, Lizzie Cundy and Nina Myskow on Monday.

The discussion turned to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they shared their thoughts on Harry and Meghan being honoured for their stand against racism.

The Channel 5 presenter had called into question claims Harry and Meghan had made discussing their experience with racism within the royal institution after they stepped back from royal life in 2020.

Turning to the Spandau Ballet performer, Jeremy asked: “Are you pleased they got this award?”

