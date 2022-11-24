Meghan and Harry’s honour not ‘verified’ says Martin Kemp

Meghan Markle, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, are set to receive the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award, handed to “exemplary leaders” of social change, alongside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The ceremony is set to take place next month with the Sussexes said to be included in honours after taking a stand on “structural racism” within the Royal Family.
Martin Kemp, 61, joined The Jeremy Vine Show via video link, alongside host Jeremy and his panellists, Lizzie Cundy and Nina Myskow on Monday.
The discussion turned to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they shared their thoughts on Harry and Meghan being honoured for their stand against racism.
The Channel 5 presenter had called into question claims Harry and Meghan had made discussing their experience with racism within the royal institution after they stepped back from royal life in 2020.
Turning to the Spandau Ballet performer, Jeremy asked: “Are you pleased they got this award?”
The annual Ripple of Hope Award is organised by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights foundation, named after former President John F Kennedy’s brother.
The decision to honour Harry and Meghan was described as “bewildering” by RFK’s son, Robert F Kennedy Jr, who is not involved in selecting laureates and has a track record of criticising them.
Explaining the decision, his sister, Kerry Kennedy, said the Sussexes had been “heroic” in standing up against the royal institution.
Ms Kennedy, a lawyer and human rights activist, said: “They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health.
“They knew that if they did this there would be consequences, that they would be ostracised, they would lose their family, their position within this structure, and that people would blame them for it.
“They have done it anyway because they believed they couldn’t live with themselves if they didn’t question this authority. I think they have been heroic in taking this step.”
The gala ceremony takes place on December 6 in New York City.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not yet confirmed whether they will accept it and have been approached for comment by Express.co.uk.
