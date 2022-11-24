Meghan Markle stuns in special accessory representing ‘truthfulness’





Amanda Gorman is a poet best known for reciting her poem ‘The Hill We Climb’ at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She is the latest guest of Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes, but the episode has not yet been released.

Amanda shared a photo of herself, Meghan, and Prince Harry on Instagram yesterday, November 23. She added the caption: “Beyond thrilled to have had the honor of speaking with The Duchess on her podcast, Archetypes, where I spoke on the power that women possess as changemakers. Thank you so much for having me!” Meghan was glowing in a casual outfit, while Amanda dazzled in a colourful dress. Meanwhile, Harry donned a plain navy blue collared t-shirt. The Duchess of Sussex wore a white t-shirt with a beige wool jumper flung over her shoulders. It seemed she was also wearing trousers with a brown belt. Meghan accessorised with a necklace, which fans have seen the Duchess wearing before. READ MORE: Best anti-ageing face exercises to ‘tighten skin’ & ‘reverse wrinkles’

The belt was the Slide-Buckle Brown Leather Belt by Ralph Lauren, while the necklace was the Baby Queen Water Drop Emerald Solitaire Necklace in Gold, by Logan Hollowell. The necklace has a gold chain and a tiny emerald pendant. Describing the necklace, Logan Hollowell said on its website: “14k gold and pear shaped Zambian Emerald from the Queen collection with a golden solitaire halo on a 16-18 inch chain.” It continued: “Emerald is a stone that is used to bring forth manifestation in the form of prosperity and abundance. It is used for intuitive awareness, meditation, and spirituality. “This classic stone of love and romance, is said to bring both passion, and unconditional love, bringing balance within relationships, as well as friendship. In the event of heartbreak, emerald is used to heal and put one back on the path to love. DON’T MISS:

Kate, Princess of Wales wears white dress and tiara for State Banquet [PICTURES]

Cheapest method to cook without using an oven – ‘save 64%’ on energy [EXPERT]

Toblerone hot chocolate recipe – £3.75 cheaper than Costa Coffee [GUIDE]

“Emerald brings and enhances harmony, joy, memory, and faith. It also benefits intellect, communication, decision making, and promotes truthfulness and honesty, seeing past the superficial.” Emerald is the birthstone of those born in May, therefore Meghan’s necklace could be a subtle nod and tribute towards her son and firstborn, Archie. The three-year-old was born on May 6, 2019. The necklace is currently available to buy on the Logan Hollowell website for a whopping £2,889. It is also available on either a rose gold or silver chain. READ MORE: Skincare expert on how to ‘eliminate fine lines & wrinkles’ in minutes

Meghan completed her look by styling her hair down in loose waves. She also wore her usual make-up look of black mascara, a little eyeliner, and a subtle slick of lipgloss. Royal fans were quick to comment on Meghan’s look, saying how good the Duchess looked. Martina Schippers wrote: “I like her style, she looks fine with gold jewellery.” User @edonn884 said: “I’m not a fan of yellow gold jewellery – but that necklace is stunning.”

Sammy Hawkins commented: “She looks so beautiful.” Commenting on the photo on Amanda Gorman’s Instagram, user @doria_ragland_fanpage said: “Wow this is beautiful and your face is just glowing. So much love and happiness in this photo.” User @ethome5555 wrote: “Love this photo, full of inspiration.” Michelle Ward said: “What a pretty princess!! Married to her handsome prince!! Love you both!!” Debby Field added: “Look at the smile on Prince Harry’s face. He is experiencing as much joy in meeting you as you are them. Such a lovely, light and happy photo. Congratulations on all of your experiences and success.”

Like Loading...