Mel B walks out of The One Show interview ‘Got to leave’

JamesLeon1 commented: “Kind of loving the chaos of Ruby Wax & Mel B (plus Emily Attack) on The One Show. At least they have personalities.”

Mel B is known for her being part of the popular band The Spice Girls alongside Mel C, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham and Geri Horner.

As she plans to tie the knot for a third time to Rory McPhee, Mel recently shared her bandmate’s joy when she told them the big news.

Speaking to HELLO!, she said: “Emma (Bunton) cried, so did Mel C. All of them were delighted for us and said, ‘We love Rory, he’s amazing’ and they’ve all sent congratulations cards.

“I do care about their opinion and it’s really special to me that they like Rory so much because they’ve never liked any of my boyfriends and they’ve been quite clear about that.”

The One Show airs weekdays on BBC One at 7pm.