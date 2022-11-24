Mike Tindall doesn’t have a royal title – unlike Kate and Meghan

As an accomplished equestrian, Zara has spoken warmly about her parents’ decision not to give her a royal title.

She told The Times in 2015: “I’m very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do.”

As Zara and Mike have no royal titles, their three children Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall are all without titles too despite being the late Queen’s great-grandchildren.

Mike does have an MBE from the Queen, however, which he received in 2003.

