More cars, congestion forecast for Thanksgiving, travel experts warn

SANFORD, Fla. — A record number of Thanksgiving travelers is expected to hit Florida roads this holiday week, and Orlando is the No. 1 destination, according to the American Automobile Association’s travel experts.

More than 2.9 million Floridians will travel 50 or more miles, about 2.7 million of them driving, AAA predicts. That would be 28,000 more than last year’s Thanksgiving holiday week.

AAA has mapped best and worst times to travel, predicting Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. as the worst.

The Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Highway Patrol and road rangers warned travelers to pack patience and offered advice on how to make the most of their road trips safely.

FDOT urged motorists to use 511 to glance over traffic issues and congestion before they get on the road. That way, they’re at least mentally prepared in case there isn’t another route they can choose.

Troopers plan to be out in force, increasing staffing to maintain a presence and help drivers throughout the week. They urge people to report crashes and dangerous behavior.

Crews also urge drivers to slow down and move over when vehicles like road rangers, first responders and tow trucks are pulled over on the shoulder.

As an example of the hazardous nature of travel right now, road ranger Garrett Popovich said the number of incidents in which a ranger’s truck was hit increased 125% in the past year.

Florida Highway Patrol urged drivers to keep their eyes on the road, not on their phones or other devices, and to maintain focus. Drowsy drivers should take a break and get some rest, if necessary to stay alert, travel experts said.

“Our goal is to see everyone arrive safely to their Thanksgiving celebration and back home again,” said Loreen Bobo, FDOT District 5 safety administrator.