Movado Lowers Guidance Amid ‘Uncertain’ Retail Environment

Paramus, N.J.—Movado Group posted a decline in sales in the third quarter as inflation weighs weighed on shoppers in the United States and Europe.

The New Jersey-based company also lowered its fiscal-year guidance, citing an uncertain retail environment.

“As consumers in our key markets experience inflationary pressure, we are updating our annual outlook to reflect currency headwinds and a softer spending environment,” said CEO Efraim Grinberg.



Movado’s portfolio includes Movado, Ebel, MVMT and Oliva Burton as well as licensed brands like Coach and Tommy Hilfiger.



Here are five takeaways from its recent earnings report.



Inflation is taking a toll on customers in the U.S. and Europe.

The company’s U.S. net sales were down 6 percent year-over-year in the third quarter.

For the first nine months of the year, U.S. sales slipped 2 percent compared with the same period last year.

Movado saw a dip in both its wholesale customers in the owned brand category and online, though it was partially offset by a rise in sales at company-owned stores.

“In the United States and Europe, we have seen inflation of everyday goods and higher energy prices begin to take a greater toll on consumers’ purchasing power, and we expect that trend to continue for the balance of this year and into next year,” said Grinberg on an earnings call Tuesday.

Overall net sales in the third quarter were down 3 percent year-over-year to $211.4 million compared with $217.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Gross profit was $121 million, or 57 percent of sales, compared with $125.6 million, or 59 percent of sales, in the prior-year period.

For the first nine months of the year, net sales were up 6 percent to $557.6 million compared with $526.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

Gross profit in the first nine months was $324.6 million, or 58 percent of sales, compared with $298.2 million, or 57 percent of sales in the prior year period.

“We are pleased with our overall performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 despite being negatively impacted by the continued strength of the U.S. dollar and by intensifying economic pressures in certain key markets as the quarter progressed,” Chief Financial Officer Sallie DeMarsilis said on the call.

Its international business is still going strong.



While U.S. sales struggle, Movado’s international sales have been comparatively solid.

Movado’s international net sales were down less than 1 percent compared with the third quarter of last year.



For the first nine months of the year, international sales were up 13 percent year-over-year.



“Our international sales are now almost two times larger than our U.S. wholesale business,” said Grinberg.