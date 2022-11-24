Movie Minute: What to watch with the kids and without the kids this Thanksgiving weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) – Movies are often a part of families’ Thanksgiving tradition whether you’re going out or staying in.

In theaters there’s at least two movies that are going to be popular this weekend. The first is called The Fabelmans. It’s the semi-autobiographical story of famed filmmaker, Steven Spielberg. It’s about young Sammy Fabelman, growing up in post-World War II era Arizona and aspiring to become a filmmaker. But he soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth. The ensemble cast includes Michelle Williams, Gabriel LaBelle, Paul Dano, Judd Hirsch, and Seth Rogen. It’s in theaters everywhere Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The next family movie is the new Disney animated film Strange World. The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission. This film also features a cast of familiar names and voices like Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, Dennis Quaid and Lucy Liu. Strange World is now playing in theaters.

What’s not for the whole family and is probably best watched after the kids go to bed is Welcome to Chippendales. Kumail Nanjiani stars as Somen “Steve” Banerjee in this origin story about the Indian-American entrepreneur who started the stripper troupe, Chippendales. The first two episodes are now streaming on Hulu. New episodes are released every Tuesday through Jan. 3.

If you’re already looking ahead to Christmas and want a feel good movie to watch, Netflix’s new film Holiday Harmony stars Annelise Cepero, Jeremy Sumpter and Brooke Shields. Singer/songwriter Gail lands an opportunity to compete for a once-in-a-lifetime shot at the big time, and heads cross country-only getting as far as Harmony Springs, Oklahoma when her ride, her budget and all her hopes are stalled. With just two weeks to get to the iHeartRadio Christmas Eve performance of her dreams, she takes the advice of local Jack-of-all-trades (potential heartthrob love interest?) and takes on a group of misfit kids hoping to perform in a Christmas Eve Gala of their own. Holiday Harmony is now streaming on Netflix.

