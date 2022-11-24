Multi-Trillion Dollar Metaverse Ecosystem on Showcase by Global Tech Leaders & Partners at Immerse Global Summit Miami

Immersive tech leaders at Immerse Global Summit Performance by Sami Tauber, Founder, Director, Chief Metaverse Officer at VNCCII. Immerse Global Summit networking session among global tech leaders

3-day conference to feature speakers from AT&T, Qualcomm, Meta, Magic Leap, Sony, Lenovo, Amazon, Microsoft, Walmart, Mayo Clinic, HTC, Unity, Shiba Metaverse

With its potential to generate up to $5 trillion in value by 2030, the metaverse is too big for companies to ignore.” — McKinsey & Company, Metaverse Value Creation, 6/2022

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — The VR/AR Association (VRARA) announced today many of the 150+ speakers and partners who will be featured at Immerse Global Summit taking place in Miami, FL December 5-7, 2022, covering topics including XR, Metaverse, virtual reality, augmented reality, blockchain, 5G, cloud technologies and other immersive technologies that are impacting every sector of business, media and entertainment.

3-day conference to feature speakers from AT&T, Qualcomm, Meta, Magic Leap, Sony, Lenovo, Amazon, Microsoft, Walmart, immersal, Agora, ResMed, Mayo Clinic, rooom, Emteq, UL, Merck, HTC, aequilibrium, Mozilla, AMPD, Unity, Perfect Corp, FBI, Accenture, General Motors, Shiba Metaverse

and Partner Participation from DreamlandXR, Consulate General of Canada in Miami, Smart Cities Americas, BitBasel, Mission Impact and FIBREE, the Real-Estate Blockchain Association.

Schedule highlights and featured speakers include:

AT&T Keynote – with Andrew Bennett, AVP – Mass Market 5G Products, AT&T

Digital Twins and How Unity is Helping Customers, Dave Rhodes SVP & GM, Unity

Qualcomm Keynote with Brian Vogelsang, Snapdragon Spaces Lead

Building Bridges to the Future: The XR Journey @ Meta

Choose your own Adventure: Journey into the Enterprise Metaverse, Jason McGuigan, Head of Virtual Reality, Lenovo

Metaverse Marketing – It doesn’t have to be SCARY! Casey Jensen, rooom

Panels and Activations from DreamlandXR will showcase entertainment and media panels and showcases.

BitBasel, Miami’s Crypto Art Community will host panels on crypto and art, including a pre-event “Immerse-Day” at Miami Art Week.

FIBREE will showcase multiple panels featuring leaders on Blockchain and its Impact on Real-Estate

EQ for XR: Helping Your Retail Colleagues Adopt 3D, Cynthia Maller, Walmart

FBI to Keynote

18 Canadian Companies as part of a delegation supported by the Consulate General of Canada in Miami will be featured as speakers, exhibitors and panelists.

Speed Dating Activation – Get your game face on! You have 3 minutes to meet, pitch, listen and connect with your fellow attendees before the whistle blows and you need to move on to the next person! This is speed networking at its most intense.

And much more!

Miami is one of the high-growth technology cities in the US. Demand for technology jobs is rising, and Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties were among the top markets for the growth of tech job postings during the first six months of 2022, according to the Dice Tech Job Report, an analysis that looks at hiring trends by location, employers, role and skills.

Venue: Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Miami Florida

The Immerse Global Summit will feature dynamic keynotes, industry tracks, demos, exhibits, networking, and amazing VIP events. It will showcase the best that the industry has to offer.

Get tickets to Immerse Global Summit here.

Learn more about The VR/AR Association here.

About The VR/AR Association:

Owned and produced by The VR/AR Association (VRARA), Immerse Global Summit is one of the most innovative technology conference series in the world and has hosted over 70,000 attendees over the past two years at its virtual events and in-person conferences in Europe and North America, with a commitment to facilitating innovation and creativity through cross-pollination of enterprise and consumer technology showcases combined with business growth strategy. The conferences bring together a mix of the most talented business leaders, developers, creative designers, and product managers from around the world.

The VR/AR Association is an international organization designed to foster collaboration between innovative companies and people in the VR, AR, metaverse, and blockchain ecosystem that accelerates growth, fosters research and education, helps develop industry standards, connects member organizations, and promotes the services of member companies.

Contact Information:

Nathan Pettyjohn

President, Immerse Global Summit and VR/AR Association (VRARA)

nathan@thevrara.com

Kris Kolo

Global Executive Director, VR/AR Association (VRARA)

kris@thevrara.com

Immerse Global Summit Miami: The Best Way to Connect With Tech Leaders