Mum found seriously hurt in car with baby as man charged with kidnap





A young mother was found injured in a car alongside her baby. Since the discovery, Nathaniel Corkish, 31, has been charged with wounding, kidnap and strangulation. All three counts relate to the 26-year-old woman, found in distress in the vehicle in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, on November 14.

The 16-month-old baby was not injured, Lancs Live reports. The mother, who has not been named by police, has remained in hospital in a serious condition in the 10 days since the incident. She has head injuries, Lancashire Police officers say. Corkish, said to have been driving the car in which the woman and child were found, was arrested at the scene.

The suspect, from Skelmersdale, appeared in court on November 16. He was remanded until a Preston Crown Court appearance on December 14. According to neighbours, a police presence remained outside an address, near which the car was stopped, for around a week after the incident. A Lancashire Constabulary spokesperson said: “A police investigation is on-going and officers have been at an address on Brierfield as part of our enquiries. “Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0070 of November 14. Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.” The investigation continues.

