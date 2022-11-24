Mum’s money saving tip will mean £200 extra this Christmas

Emilie is one of a number of money experts who have been sharing how they are spending less this Christmas.

The Lifestyle blogger Becky Derybshire said her family are doing a big swap this year instead of spending money.

She explained: “We are all bringing things we no longer need or use so we can all swap with each other instead of buying anything new.”

Another lady, Megan Micklewright, said: “I am buying a lot of things second hand and been selling my daughters old toys to make some extra cash to make way for new toys this year.