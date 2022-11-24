NCIS fans claim CBS ‘shouldn’t have axed’ NCIS New Orleans in new poll

It’s been over a year since the likes of Dwayne Pride (played by Scott Bakula) and Loretta Wade (CCH Pounder) said an emotional farewell to NCIS New Orleans but their absence still lives on among fans of the NCIS universe. So much so that a new poll has revealed evidence that fans to this day think CBS were wrong to axe the crime spin-off.

After all, NCIS NOLA garnered a rather loyal fanbase during its seven-season run on CBS from 2014 to 2021.

There were several memorable moments, from Christopher LaSalle’s (Lucas Black) heartbreaking death scene to Pride’s wedding day.

CBS has attempted to fill the void left by NOLA with the launch of NCIS Hawaii, which has also proved popular as it was swiftly renewed for a second season which is currently on the air.

But this isn’t enough for Express.co.uk readers to think CBS made the right call to get rid of the New Orleans-based spin-off as 3,590 fans had their say.

