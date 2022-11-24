Netflix users issue warning over setting that is making viewers of 1899 even more confused

Netflix users might struggle to understand a new series unless they change a particular setting.

Earlier this month, a new mystery series titled 1899 was released on the streaming sevice.

The show follows an international cast of characters forced to work out a hellish riddle after discovering a missing ship while on the open sea.

Created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the duo behind the acclaimed German series Dark, the show is notable for featuring several different languages, ranging from Spanish and French to Cantonese.

Due to the subtitles, some viewers might have decided to watch with the audio dubbed into English – however, be warned: this might make the already complex series far more confusing.

Thsoe who have enjoyed 1899’s twist and turns with the subtitles are warning people against watching with the dub function, as it will alter the nuances of what Friese, who wrote the series, intended with the script.

This is due to the inclusion of numerous langauges, which creates a barrier for the characters on the ship who might not understand what others are saying.

At one stage, when the subtitle is held back from viewers, Emily Beecham’s lead character Maura says: “I don’t understand what you’re saying.” But the dub includes the translation of the line that the script wanted to keep secret from viewers.

The dub is also translating certain lines incorrectly.

Emily Beecham in Netflix series ‘1899’ (Netflix)

Viewers have also pointed out that it dubs English over characters who are already speaking English.

If you have been watching subtitled shows with the audio dub overlay, you can switch it off byclicking the speech bubble icon and selecting “English [CC]”.