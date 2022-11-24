While there aren’t many, we still are covering the shows and series that are new to Netflix this weekend of November 25-27, 2022.

The shows we’re reporting here are accurate as of November 24, 2022, 10:00 PM Eastern.

New to Netflix this Weekend (November 25-27, 2022)

New to Netflix this Weekend November 25

Blood & Water Season 3– A dark new force has entered the lives of our Parkhurst faves and their lives will never be the same again. Friendships will be pushed, lovers tested and not everyone will make it out alive.

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich– Hear first account stories of trafficking survivors as they recount how Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein, captured and violated them, in this documentary about Maxwell’s trial.

November 26 – Unfortunately, there are no new shows coming to Netflix this Sunday.

November 27 – Saturday, too, has no new shows coming to Netflix.

Bonus: Of course, we don’t want to leave you hanging, so we’re sharing to you again which shows arrived earlier this week, particularly the shows that came out last Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

New to Netflix this Weekend November 23

The Boxtrolls

Blood, Sex & Royalty Season 1 – A historical fiction that is a modern take on the British royal drama recounting the lives of England’s deadliest, sexiest, and most iconic monarchs.

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm

Lesson Plan

The Swimmers

Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border

The Unbroken Voice

Wednesday Season 1– Wednesday is a spin-off series off the Addams Family series as we see Wednesday take off on her own with her own series.