New York Giants 20-28 Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Shultz scores two touchdowns, Micah Parsons records two sacks as Cowboys beat Giants on Thanksgiving

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Highlights of the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys from Thanksgiving Day in the NFL.

Highlights of the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys from Thanksgiving Day in the NFL.

Dak Prescott tossed two touchdown passes to Dalton Schultz and Ezekiel Elliott added a rushing score to help the Dallas Cowboys notch a 28-20 victory over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Thursday.

Story of the Game

Prescott completed 21 of 30 passes for 261 yards and overcame two interceptions for Dallas (8-3), who moved into sole possession of second place in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1).

Peyton Hendershot added a rushing score to help the Cowboys defeat New York for the 11th time in the past 12 meetings.

CeeDee Lamb caught six passes for 106 yards, Elliott rushed for 92 yards on 16 carries and Micah Parsons registered two sacks to raise his season total to 12.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Peyton Hendershot play whack-a-mole with the other Dallas Cowboys tight ends after scoring his touchdown. Watch Peyton Hendershot play whack-a-mole with the other Dallas Cowboys tight ends after scoring his touchdown.

Daniel Jones completed 21 of 35 passes for 228 yards and one touchdown for the Giants (7-4), who lost for the third time in four games. Saquon Barkley rushed for a touchdown but had just 52 scrimmage yards (39 rushing, 13 receiving).

The Cowboys outgained New York 430 to 300 while playing their 45th consecutive Thanksgiving Day home game.

Dallas received the ball to start the third quarter and moved 75 yards on 14 plays, Prescott concluding the march with a 15-yard scoring pass to Schultz to give the Cowboys a 14-13 lead with 7:21 left in the third quarter.

The Giants failed to convert on fourth-and-one on their next drive when Barkley failed to handle a low pass from Jones.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Jake Ferguson’s hurdle against Giants defensive back Jason Pinnock Watch Jake Ferguson’s hurdle against Giants defensive back Jason Pinnock

Dallas took advantage of the short field with a six-play, 44-yard drive as Prescott and Schultz hooked up again, this time for a six-yard touchdown to increase the Cowboys’ lead to eight with 2:02 remaining in the period.

Tight end Hendershot went in motion to his left and took a handoff from Prescott to score from the 2-yard line to make it 28-13 with 8:53 left in the contest.

Jones threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Richie James with eight seconds left.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Dalton Shultz grab his second touchdown Watch Dalton Shultz grab his second touchdown

The Giants had led 13-7 at halftime on Barkley’s scoring run and Graham Gano’s two field goals.

Gano booted a season-high 57-yard field goal with 9:44 left in the first quarter before Dallas recovered to take a 7-3 lead.

Elliott scored on a six-yard run on the initial play of the second quarter to cap a 11-play, 93-yard drive.

New York moved back ahead on Barkley’s one-yard run with 9:28 left in the half after Darius Slayton had made a stunning catch over Anthony Brown, before Gano tacked on a 47-yard field goal on the final play ahead of the break.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton’s sublime catch that stirred memories of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss. Watch New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton’s sublime catch that stirred memories of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Giants 3-0 Cowboys Graham Gano 57-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Giants 3-7 Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott six-yard rushing TD (extra point) Giants 10-7 Cowboys Saquon Barkley one-yard rushing TD (extra point) Giants 13-7 Cowboys Graham Gano 47-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Giants 13-14 Cowboys Dak Prescott 15-yard TD to Dalton Schultz (extra point) Giants 13-21 Cowboys Dak Prescott six-yard TD to Dalton Schultz (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Giants 13-28 Cowboys Peyton Hendershot two-yard rushing TD (extra point) Giants 20-28 Cowboys Daniel Jones one-yard TD to Richie James (extra point)

Stats leaders

Giants

Passing: Daniel Jones, 21/35, 228 yards, 1 TD

Rushing: Saquon Barkley, 11 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Darius Slayton, 3 catches, 63 yards

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player CeeDee Lamb came down with sensational one-handed catch at the sideline to set up Shultz’s touchdown CeeDee Lamb came down with sensational one-handed catch at the sideline to set up Shultz’s touchdown

Cowboys

Passing: Dak Prescott, 21/30, 261 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Rushing: Ezekiel Elliott, 16 carries, 92 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: CeeDee Lamb, 6 catches, 106 yards

What’s next?

The Thanksgiving Week action continues with the usual triple-header of NFL action on Sunday night, kicking off with the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) travelling to the Tennessee Titans (7-3) in a repeat of last year’s divisional round playoff clash between the pair, which the Bengals won 19-16 on their way to the Super Bowl – watch live on Sky Sports NFL from 6pm.

Live NFL Live on

After that, we head to the San Francisco 49ers (6-4), who are riding a three-game win streak into their home game against the struggling New Orleans Saints (4-7) – this one at Levi’s Stadium gets under way at 9.25pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Dak Prescott find tight end Schultz for his first touchdown of the game Watch Dak Prescott find tight end Schultz for his first touchdown of the game

Live NFL Live on

And rounding off the Sunday night action, we join our friends at NBC for Football Night in America and Sunday Night Football, with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (4-7) absolutely desperate for a win to keep their fading playoff hopes alive as they travel to the NFC’s best Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) – kick-off is at 1.20am, early on Monday morning

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season – featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don’t forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports – on the go!