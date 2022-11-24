Earlier this year, Barbara Broccoli said that Bond 26, the next reboot in the franchise, is at least two years away from beginning production. The 62-year-old has also confirmed that Ian Fleming’s spy will always be male as the author intended. However, she’s open to actors of any ethnicity auditioning.

As for his age, her half-brother producer Michael G Wilson has said they’re looking for a man in his thirties, who will already be a Navy veteran. Craig himself backs a younger Bond after having killed the character in No Time To Die.

