Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals – Check Out The Best Deals

There is no shortage of Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. Many Switch exclusives are discounted to their lowest prices ever, making now the best time to stock up on games from your wishlist or purchase gifts for the Nintendo fans in your life. To help you on your quest for the perfect deal, we’ve rounded up the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals available now.

A bunch of Nintendo Switch games are on sale for $40 or less, and some are even under the $30 mark, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

Keep in mind that retailers, especially Amazon, often sell out of the hottest game deals rather quickly, but it’s not uncommon for stock to be replenished.

We’ve included links to multiple retailers where possible, and we will continue to monitor stock and update links as needed. It’s important to note that GameStop is price-matching a lot of deals offered at other major retailers, so if you’re at your local store this weekend or simply prefer shopping at GameStop, you will likely be able to get the price offered elsewhere.

