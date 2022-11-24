Norway Life Science 2023: From research to healthcare industry

The Norway Life Science 2023 conference brings together key actors for developing a world-leading healthcare industry in Norway. The theme of the conference is interaction between health, technology and society.

The Norway Life Science conference 2023 takes place 13-15 February 2023, with the University of Oslo, Oslo Science City, Oslo University Hospital, SINTEF, Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry in Norway LMI, Oslo Cancer Cluster and The Life Science Cluster as partners. The conference is in the form of an Oslo Science City Arena event, with Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Bayer, and Boston Consulting Group as selected industry partners.

Knowledge is the key

The conference brings together leading researchers, central leaders in the Norwegian health sector, world-leading pharmaceutical companies, the start-up environment, and investors. Among topics on the agenda are insight into leading research, presentations of new businesses, debates about the ecosystem for innovation and prerequisites for future innovation, as well as meeting places and networking events. The program includes sessions on enabling technologies, the importance of artificial intelligence and successful models for collaboration between research, industry, investors, and authorities.

– The University of Oslo looks forward to hosting the most important research and partner conference for life sciences in Norway. Here, researchers, industry partners, and decision-makers meet to discuss the life sciences of the future and how we can facilitate new businesses. World-leading knowledge is the foundation when we develop the Norwegian healthcare industry, and we have excellent environments at UiO working with this, says rector Svein Stølen.

He points out that life science is UiO’s biggest interdisciplinary venture. Together with Oslo University Hospital, UiO is investing heavily in several life science research environments and the construction of the Life Science Building, which will be completed in 2027.

A Norwegian healthcare industry

The whole event is framed by Minister of Trade and Industry Jan Christian Vestre and Chairman of the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, Helge Lund. The Boston Consulting Group will present an analysis of what is needed to develop an internationally competitive health industry in Norway.

Helge Lund will elaborate on this, based on his experiences from Novo Nordisk. He will also take part in a panel discussion together with, among others, Minister Jan Christian Vestre. CEO of Astra Zeneca in the Nordics, Anna-Lena Engwall, will share relevant experiences from the company’s Nordic and global efforts, and the life science company Bayer addresses the importance of collaboration with leading research environments in order to assert itself on the technology front.

The innovation district as a national arena

– In the Oslo Science City innovation district, there are world-leading research environments in health and life sciences, and major investments in new research infrastructure. A new life science building and a new hospital have also been approved. Through targeted cooperation with skilled players nationally and internationally, we have good opportunities for developing a fast-growing healthcare industry in Norway that can provide us with new jobs and increased export revenues. We will make this and much more visible at the Life Sciences conference 2023, says Managing Director of Oslo Science City, Christine Wergeland Sørbye.

– Relaunching the conference in a new format, as a national meeting place and a provider of premises for the future development of research and business within the life sciences, is something we have been working on for a long time. We are very proud of the program for 2023. All you have to do is sign up straight away to secure a place, says Director of UiO: Life Sciences, Carl Henrik Gørbitz.