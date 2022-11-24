Norway to procure new artillery location radars from Thales

18 November 2022

by Olivia Savage

The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency has selected Lockheed Martin’s TPY-4 early warning multimission radar. (Lockheed Martin Corporation)

Lockheed Martin will supply its TPY-4 air surveillance radar to the Norwegian Armed Forces.

The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) has selected Lockheed Martin’s TPY-4 radar to replace the country’s ageing military air surveillance capabilities, the company announced on 17 November.

Eight military air surveillance radars will be acquired, with an option for a further three additional radars, the Norwegian Ministry of Defence (Forsvarsdepartement) said.

Out of the eight radars acquired, three will be installed in existing locations, replacing the current systems, while the other five will be installed in new locations. The Royal Norwegian Air Force will manage and operate the radars, Forsvarsdepartement added.

The first radar will be installed in Gyrihaugen, Norway, by the end of 2025. Delivery of the radars is expected to be completed by 2030, Forsvarsdepartement noted.

This contract also requires new facilities to be built, which the Norwegian Defence Estates Agency will manage. In addition to this, three regional technical maintenance centres will also be developed to monitor the condition of the sensors, Forsvarsdepartement said.