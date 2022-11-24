Norway’s Orkla Issues $50 Million of Commercial Paper | MarketScreener

|
|Sales 2022
57 993 M
5 813 M
5 813 M
|Net income 2022
5 230 M
524 M
524 M
|Net Debt 2022
16 435 M
1 647 M
1 647 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|13,0x
|Yield 2022
|4,60%
68 145 M
6 831 M
6 831 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,46x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,41x
|Nbr of Employees
|21 423
|Free-Float
|94,5%
Technical analysis trends ORKLA ASA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Last Close Price
|68,34 NOK
|Average target price
|76,43 NOK
|Spread / Average Target
|11,8%
