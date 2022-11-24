Categories
UK

Norway’s Orkla Issues $50 Million of Commercial Paper | MarketScreener


Norway's Orkla Issues $50 Million of Commercial Paper | MarketScreener

MT Newswires 2022

Norway's Orkla Issues $50 Million of Commercial Paper | MarketScreener

All news about ORKLA ASA

Sales 2022 57 993 M
5 813 M
5 813 M
Net income 2022 5 230 M
524 M
524 M
Net Debt 2022 16 435 M
1 647 M
1 647 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 4,60%
Capitalization 68 145 M
6 831 M
6 831 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 21 423
Free-Float 94,5%


Duration :


Period :

Norway's Orkla Issues $50 Million of Commercial Paper | MarketScreener

Orkla ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener

Technical analysis trends ORKLA ASA

Short Term Mid-Term Long Term
Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish

Income Statement Evolution

Sell

Norway's Orkla Issues $50 Million of Commercial Paper | MarketScreener

Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 68,34 NOK
Average target price 76,43 NOK
Spread / Average Target 11,8%



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: