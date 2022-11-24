Norwegian mackerel export volumes, prices trend down, herring quantities rebound

Norwegian export volumes of mackerel have dropped in weeks 45 and 46 of 2022, as have prices, but exports of whole herring have jumped with prices at their lowest since the start of the year, according to the latest update from the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) […]

