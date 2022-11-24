NTR The Metaverse Summit – Save 30% on tickets NOW!

The Metaverse is no longer a fad, as more and more industries deal intensively with the topic. The gaming and tech industries in particular are pioneers in this respect. According to a BVDW survey, however, 82% of the decision-makers surveyed are not convinced that Germany is prepared for the metaverse. Therefore, there is a need for educational work and, above all, knowledge transfer. Under the motto “inspire, learn, debate and experience”, the BVDW is therefore organizing the NTR – The Metaverse Summit in Europa-Park Rust on the 1st and 2nd of December, 2022.
Why should you be there?
- Get inspirational insights and thinking, including from Cathy Hackl, nicknamed the “Godmother of the Metaverse” and world-renowned Web3 & Metaverse strategist
- Learn first-hand from, among others, Tibor Mérey, Managing Director & Partner, BCG Gamma/Boston Consulting Group, how the Metaverse will force the company to rethink its strategy
- Discuss the most important issues relating to society, ethics, politics, and sustainability with, for example, Maike Scholz, Team Lead of Digital Ethics at Deutsche Telekom, and Tim Walther, Group Manager Metaverse & NFT at the Volkswagen Group
- Experience the Metaverse up close as we dive into Europa-Park’s unique physical Metaverse with Guided XR Park Experience
Become part of the discussion about the number one trend topic! Sign up now. With the ticket code “ crypto30 ” you get 30% off the 2-day tickets in the ticketing shop.
You can find the complete agenda and an overview of the respective speakers HERE. The timing of each themed slot is as follows:
Day 1 – Main Stage:
|14:00 – 15:00
|ONBOARDING AND COFFEE
|15:00 – 16:00
|Guided XR Park Experience
|16:00 – 16:10
|Welcome
|16:10 – 16:30
|How the Metaverse will Remake your Strategy
|16:30 – 16:50
|The Platform Moment for the Metaverse and Web3 // Powered by 42 meta
|16:50 – 17:05
|The Future of Entertainment and Content Engagement in Immersive Web
|17:05 – 17:20
|Building Community in VR – an Official Virtual Burning Man Experience
|17:20 – 18:05
|Panel: The World of Metaverse Entertainment
|18:05 – 18:10
|Closing Notes Day 1
|18:10 – 18:45
|BREAK
|18:45 – 20:00
|APERITIF & NETWORKING
|20:00 – 23:00
|AUREA AWARD SHOW
Day 2 – Main Stage:
|9:00 – 10:00
|Guided XR Park Experience
|10:00 – 10:15
|Morning Coffee & Networking
|10:15 – 10:45
|Fireside Chat: Into the Metaverse -The Essential Guide to the Business Opportunities of the Web3 Era
|10:45 – 10:55
|Unboxing Day Two
|11:00 – 11:20
|Ask me Anything
|11:20 – 11.40
|Adding Thrill to Every Ride
|11:40 – 12:00
|The People and Tools behind State-of-the-Art Digital Experiences
|12:00 – 12:25
|New Virtual Worlds and Fashionverse
|12:25 – 13:00
|LUNCH & NETWORKING BREAK
|13:00 – 13:10
|Business in Metaverse: 10 Takeaways to Start a Successful Business
|13:10 – 13:30
|Chances and Challenges of the Corporate Metaverse:
A Comparison between B2B & B2C
|13:30 – 13:45
|Virtual Identities & Digital Fashion
|13:45 – 14:10
|Panel: Fashion in Metaverse
|14:10 – 14:30
|Virtual Influencers: The Future of Media, Social Commerce, and Storytelling
|14:30 – 14:55
|Meet your Digital Twin
|14:55 – 15:00
|Closing Notes
Day 2 – Breakout Sessions:
|11:00 – 11:25
|Digital Ethics – Enabler for a Trustful Metaverse
|11:25 – 11:55
|The WWF, the Sea, and the Metaverse
|11:55 – 12:20
|The Good Metaverse. A Playbook for a Responsible Future
|12:20 – 13:00
|LUNCH & NETWORKING BREAK
|13:00 – 14:00
|The Good Metaverse: Fishbowl Discussion and
Results Presentation with Aurea Award Representatives
Over the two days, the event offers many interesting insights into the future of the Metaverse. Both beginners and experienced visitors can gain some exciting experiences and knowledge. Because the majority of the population is still not prepared for the Metaverse. In addition, the location in Europapark Rust offers the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in a physical metaverse.
With the code “ crypto30 ” you also save 30% when buying a 2-day ticket.
You might also like
More from Events Review
Crypto Assets Conference – How to Join for Free!
The Crypto Assets Conference (CAC22B) is happening! In this article, we’re introducing the topics and giving you the chance to …
ETHAmsterdam Digest: THIS is what Vitalik thinks about Ethereum Today
ETHGlobal hosted the very first in-person conference that took place in Amsterdam, hence the name ETHAmsterdam. Here are the …
Reviewing the Economic Calendar of the Week (Jan 31 – Feb 4 ) and its effect on $BTC
There’s a lot of pressure on all markets due to the environment affecting macro economies and markets. Today we will …