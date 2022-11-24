NTR The Metaverse Summit – Save 30% on tickets NOW!

Categories
The Metaverse is no longer a fad, as more and more industries deal intensively with the topic. The gaming and tech industries in particular are pioneers in this respect. According to a BVDW survey, however, 82% of the decision-makers surveyed are not convinced that Germany is prepared for the metaverse. Therefore, there is a need for educational work and, above all, knowledge transfer. Under the motto “inspire, learn, debate and experience”, the BVDW is therefore organizing the NTR – The Metaverse Summit in Europa-Park Rust on the 1st and 2nd of December, 2022.

Why should you be there?

  • Get inspirational insights and thinking, including from Cathy Hackl, nicknamed the “Godmother of the Metaverse” and world-renowned Web3 & Metaverse strategist
  • Learn first-hand from, among others, Tibor Mérey, Managing Director & Partner, BCG Gamma/Boston Consulting Group, how the Metaverse will force the company to rethink its strategy  
  • Discuss the most important issues relating to society, ethics, politics, and sustainability with, for example, Maike Scholz, Team Lead of Digital Ethics at Deutsche Telekom, and Tim Walther, Group Manager Metaverse & NFT at the Volkswagen Group
  • Experience the Metaverse up close as we dive into Europa-Park’s unique physical Metaverse with Guided XR Park Experience

Become part of the discussion about the number one trend topic! Sign up now. With the ticket code “ crypto30 ” you get 30% off the 2-day tickets in the ticketing shop.

You can find the complete agenda and an overview of the respective speakers HERE. The timing of each themed slot is as follows:

Day 1 – Main Stage:

14:00 – 15:00  ONBOARDING AND COFFEE 
15:00 – 16:00 Guided XR Park Experience
16:00 – 16:10 Welcome
16:10 – 16:30  How the Metaverse will Remake your Strategy
16:30 – 16:50  The Platform Moment for the Metaverse and Web3 // Powered by 42 meta
16:50 – 17:05 The Future of Entertainment and Content Engagement in Immersive Web
17:05 – 17:20 Building Community in VR – an Official Virtual Burning Man Experience
17:20 – 18:05 Panel: The World of Metaverse Entertainment
18:05 – 18:10 Closing Notes Day 1
18:10 – 18:45 BREAK
18:45 – 20:00 APERITIF & NETWORKING
20:00 – 23:00  AUREA AWARD SHOW 

Day 2 – Main Stage:

9:00 – 10:00 Guided XR Park Experience
10:00 – 10:15 Morning Coffee & Networking 
10:15 – 10:45 Fireside Chat: Into the Metaverse -The Essential Guide to the Business Opportunities of the Web3 Era
10:45 – 10:55 Unboxing Day Two
11:00 – 11:20 Ask me Anything
11:20 – 11.40 Adding Thrill to Every Ride
11:40 – 12:00 The People and Tools behind State-of-the-Art Digital Experiences
12:00 – 12:25 New Virtual Worlds and Fashionverse
12:25 – 13:00 LUNCH & NETWORKING BREAK
13:00 – 13:10 Business in Metaverse: 10 Takeaways to Start a Successful Business 
13:10 – 13:30 Chances and Challenges of the Corporate Metaverse:
A Comparison between B2B & B2C
13:30 – 13:45 Virtual Identities & Digital Fashion 
13:45 – 14:10 Panel: Fashion in Metaverse 
14:10 – 14:30 Virtual Influencers: The Future of Media, Social Commerce, and Storytelling
14:30 – 14:55 Meet your Digital Twin
14:55 – 15:00 Closing Notes

Day 2 – Breakout Sessions:

11:00 – 11:25 Digital Ethics – Enabler for a Trustful Metaverse
11:25 – 11:55 The WWF, the Sea, and the Metaverse
11:55 – 12:20 The Good Metaverse. A Playbook for a Responsible Future
12:20 – 13:00  LUNCH & NETWORKING BREAK
13:00 – 14:00 The Good Metaverse: Fishbowl Discussion and
Results Presentation with Aurea Award Representatives

Over the two days, the event offers many interesting insights into the future of the Metaverse. Both beginners and experienced visitors can gain some exciting experiences and knowledge. Because the majority of the population is still not prepared for the Metaverse. In addition, the location in Europapark Rust offers the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in a physical metaverse.

With the code “ crypto30 ” you also save 30% when buying a 2-day ticket.

You missed the event or you think that crypto events are too expensive? Then register here for the cheap C3 online conference.

NTR The Metaverse Summit – Save 30% on tickets NOW!
NTR The Metaverse Summit – Save 30% on tickets NOW!
NTR The Metaverse Summit – Save 30% on tickets NOW!
