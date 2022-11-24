Categories
Technology

Odunze Is Enjoying a Hair-Raising Season for Apple Cup-Bound Huskies


So personable and well-spoken, Rome Odunze always has resembled a colorful character for the University of Washington football team, but in preparing for the 114th playing of the Apple Cup he showed up with a look we hadn’t seen before.

Keeping with the game’s fruity theme, call him Golden Delicious.

Coming out of Tuesday’s Husky workout, Odunze had a full-blown explosion of brightly colored follicles that almost took him all the way back to the 1970s.

“I got it flowing right now,” he said of his hair. “It’s a little wilder than I like. I need to pick it out and kind of get a little symmetrical ‘fro going on, but after practice it’s hard to contain.”





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: