One simple tip that every Amazon Black Friday shopper needs to know

It’s the best time of the year for bargain hunters with the annual Black Friday sales event officially launching on Friday. And if you’re looking to get the most out of the sales you’ll want to make sure you have an Amazon Prime membership. The obvious benefit of Prime is access to speedy delivery, and if you’re not already a member you can currently take advantage of a 30-day free trial.
This will give you access to all of the Amazon perks with some of these benefits coming in especially handy on Black Friday.
Speedy Prime delivery will ensure you can get your Black Friday orders delivered to you as quickly as possible, with items typically delivered to your doorstep the day after ordering.
Free same-day delivery is also available, which is ideal if you can’t wait to get hold of your Black Friday shopping.
Elsewhere, an Amazon Prime membership will also give you access to exclusive, money-saving Lightning Deals.
These deals offer Prime members huge discounts on products where there’s only a limited amount of stock available.
So you need to be quick and claim these bargains while it’s still in stock.
You can find out what are the latest Lightning Deals by heading to this page on the Amazon website.
And finally, if you’re planning on doing some clothes shopping in the Black Friday sales there’s one Prime perk that’s really useful.
Amazon lets Prime subscribers try before they buy when picking up clothes, accessories and shoes.
Shoppers can select up to six eligible items for men, women, children and babies which are sent to your door at no charge.
You’ll have up to seven days to try on these items at home, after which you can send any items you don’t want back in the same packaging.
You can post these items back to Amazon with a prepaid return label and you’ll only be charged for the items you keep.
It’s a brilliant extra add-on for Prime members that gets round one of the biggest issues with shopping for clothes online – not being 100 percent sure if you’ll be happy with a piece of clothing you’ve never tried on before.
Besides all of this, when you sign-up to an Amazon Prime free trial you’ll get all of the other great benefits of a membership – such as access to the Prime Video library, being able to listen to millions of songs with Amazon Music, access to Prime Gaming and Prime Reading plus much more.
Once your free trial is over auto-renew will kick in and you’ll be charged the usual price. An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 if you pay each month or £95 if you pay for a year’s access upfront.
