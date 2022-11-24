Over half of Brits would prefer action-packed holiday over relaxing

Climbing, wild swimming, and white-water rafting, were some of the other top holiday pursuits respondents would like to take on.

And one in four (25 percent) said they would book a holiday centred around skiing or snowboarding.

But not all holidaymakers set out to book an adrenaline-fueled break specifically – as almost half (43 percent) admit they have sought out adventurous activities on more traditional getaways.

The research, commissioned by Snow+Rock, also found 40 percent wouldn’t book a trip unless there were lots of opportunities to spend time outdoors – while exactly half of those polled said they feel most adventurous when on holiday.

Jose Finch, managing director of the winter sports retailer, said: “Holidays are the perfect opportunity to relax and unwind – but sometimes, a change is as good as a rest.

“If you’ve made the time and effort to travel far from home, it makes sense to make the most of the new scenery and experiences open to you.

“And for many thrill-seeking Brits, those experiences involve snowy mountains, white water, and jaw-dropping vistas.”

It emerged nearly half (48 percent) are quickly bored lying on a sun lounger, and 35 percent have to try new things to remain engaged during their time away.

Of those who prefer an action-packed holiday, two-thirds (65 percent) said they get bored sitting around on more tranquil breaks.