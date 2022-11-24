Over The Reality At Decentraland’s Metaverse Music Festival 2022

The blockchain ecosystem is fast-evolving, and the metaverse is considered a novel innovation in this sector. Platforms like Decentraland and OVER have largely fostered this development.

Decentraland was the first decentralised metaverse and let users develop, utilise and monetise content and applications and participate in a wide range of community-driven activities. As the pioneer, Decentraland events are taken seriously with the latest four-day Metaverse Music festival.

The festival celebrated music, innovation, culture and creativity and attracted an all-star cast of Dillon Francis, Soulja Boy, Motörhead, Megadeath, Akira the Don, Gramatik, Yokoo, Arapu and PlastikFunk, Salem Ilese, and Lum ft. Mads.

Decentraland could also count on several collaborators, including Over the Reality. The vision of OVER is to build a world where people can use augmented reality to enhance and integrate routine activities. The MVMF22 was a fantastic chance to advance even further.

Over the Reality at Decentraland MVMF22: A Historical Participation

Over the Reality took part in the Decentraland event for the first time ever. Two web3 platforms have come together to create a one-of-a-kind cross-metaverse event where technological innovation is not the main focus but a crucial component in promoting music, energy, warmth, and fun around the globe.

The Decentraland Metaverse Music Festival 2022, which took place from November 10 through November 13, was a massive success for OVER. From a technical perspective, OVER was able to reach new outcomes thanks to its expertise.

The Decentraland Metaverse Music Festival 2022 allowed OVER to put the OVER App and the OVER Metaverse ecosystem through additional testing.

The OVER team gave it its hardest to provide the most excellent outcome and a fun environment for all users wishing to participate in this fantastic and unheard-of event.

The user’s experience was the primary consideration during the project’s development. To make it simple for people to access the OVER Metaverse, a QR code was included in Decentraland.

The OVER Stage, made in Decentraland and OVER, attracted people worldwide. Attendees watched their avatars dance utilising in-world animations as they listened to musical performances by well-known worldwide performers.

Through a built-in chat feature and spatial audio, participants may also communicate with one another.

The experience was a fantastic example of how the Metaverse can contribute significantly to online and offline events. The OVER Team predicts that all events will move in this direction.

The team at OVER had a lot of fun working on collaborating with the Decentraland Metaverse Music Festival in 2022. The team had a terrific time dancing, socialising, and getting to know the locals.

About the Partnership

OVER is an AR platform built on the blockchain. Users can live interactive augmented reality experiences tailored to the real world with a mobile smartphone or smart glass—the OVER standard in augmented reality bases experiences on the user’s position.

By adding a new dimension to appreciate, the relationship between Decentraland and OVER presents an opportunity to improve conventional entertainment experiences.

DJs, producers, and artists performed at MVMF, the first cross-metaverse collaboration between the two platforms, which also included an interactive DJ setlist on the OVER stage.