Overwatch 2 double XP weekend begins to celebrate Thanksgiving

The latest Overwatch 2 double XP weekend is upon us, celebrating Thanksgiving with 2x the usual match XP for all matches played in the multiplayer game. It means that now is a great time to hop on and level up your Overwatch 2 battle pass as the first season draws to a close. The Overwatch 2 season 2 release date is December 6, so there isn’t long left to earn the Mythic Cyber Demon Genji skin.

An Overwatch 2 double XP weekend runs November 24-28. This is expected to fall on the usual daily reset times of 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 8pm CET. Players will earn double match experience from all games played during the event period, making it much faster to level up your battle pass. New players may also be able to use this as an opportunity to unlock support hero Kiriko, who requires reaching level 55 unless you decide to purchase the premium battle pass.

There are also currently free highlight intros being given out for logging in, with the Junker Queen ‘Five Fingers’ highlight intro available from November 21-26, and the Kiriko ‘On The Wind’ highlight intro being handed to players who log in between November 26-30.

If you are looking to spend some money on this free game, the ongoing Battlenet Black Friday sale provides a good opportunity to do so. There’s an Overwatch 2 Watchpoint pack sale that offers 40% off the collector’s edition, which includes the first season pass along with 2,000 Overwatch Coins and several skins.

There are also a number of discounts on skins in the in-game shop – however, these appear to have only fuelled the continued debate around the price of Overwatch 2 cosmetics. Fans responding to the announcement of the sale express their surprise that the cheaper prices, which include legendary skins at 1,000 coins rather than their usual 1,900, are only temporary discounts rather than a change to the overall pricing model.

There’s also been some amount of backlash to the new Mime Moira skin, given that its visual design is strikingly similar to the default look for the support character. Conversely, Junkrat’s new Epic Mobster outfit, dressing the DPS hero in a pinstripe suit complete with pencil moustache, has proven extremely popular so far, offering a rather snazzy overhaul to the explosives-loving troublemaker despite its ostensibly lower rarity.

If you’re excited to find out more about new Overwatch 2 hero Ramattra and everything else coming in season two, the latest Overwatch 2 roadmap lays out all the upcoming reveal dates. Blizzard says it will not disable its cover star despite an Overwatch 2 Tracer bug allowing her to fight over much longer distances. The latest round of Overwatch 2 patch notes add aim assist for crossplay lobbies to the FPS game and promise future Sojourn nerfs for its second season.