Parkland Serves Up a Glow in the Dark Tennis Party

By Ryan Yousefi

Tighten your tennis rackets and stock up on glow sticks because glow-in-the-dark tennis is coming to Parkland.

The lights go out on Friday, December 2, for a night of slapping serves and attempting drop shots beneath the phosphorescent lights at the Quigley Tennis Center for the Parkland Glow in the Dark Tennis event.

Match times are available from either 6-7 p.m. or 7-8 p.m. and are reserved for Parkland residents only. Tickets are $15 per player, with registration limited and required.

Visit the Quigley Center at 7901 Parkside Drive to pre-register. For more information, contact the Quigley Center at (954) 757-4129.

