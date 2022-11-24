Paula Abdul looks younger than ever in skintight sequin jumpsuit

Paula Abdul, 60, showed off her ageless figure as she performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade today in a sequin number.

The singer showed off her ageless figure at the 96th annual Thanksgiving Parade in a sequin skintight jumpsuit as she jumped around the stage for her energetic performance.

Paula took to the streets with a dazzling performance of her pop hit, Straight Up, with this including an energetic tap dancing routine.

Updating her 418,000 Instagram followers the hit singer shared a video from Times Square as she celebrated her show-stopping performance.

She showed off her brunette curly hairstyle, while also showing off her ageless complexion, due to her flawless bronzed makeup look.