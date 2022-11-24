Penetration Testing Market Size Is Projected to Reach $5.28B Globally by 2028

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Global Penetration Testing Market is poised to reach a valuation of USD 5.28 Billion in 2028 from USD 1.87 Billion in 2021, registering a CAGR of 15.97% over the forecast duration.

Penetration test is referred to as a type of ethical hacking that is

deliberately performed on a computer system to assess its security while

identifying exploitable vulnerabilities. The testers adopt similar

equipment, tool, and tactics used by cyberattacks. This is mainly done

to deceive the criminals by distributing decoys and traps in the system

that resemble the genuine assets. Organizations that are highly prone to

cybercrime adopt this testing method to ensure the overall safety of

their computer infrastructure.

The growth occurrences of cyberattacks, rising adoption of cloud

computing solutions, along with technology advancements in the field are

primarily augmenting the outlook of this business vertical. Further,

the booming IT industry, stringent data safety regulations, and rapidly

evolving technological infrastructure across various regions are

creating lucrative opportunities for this marketplace to prosper.

Also, rising R&D activities in the field, surging digitalization

trends across various industry verticals, coupled with increasing number

of data centres worldwide, are adding traction to the development of

Global Penetration Testing Market. Moreover, escalating demand for

high-speed internet connection, rising popularity of remote working, and

increasing incidences of cyberattack sophistication are stimulating the

overall dynamics for this industry vertical. On the flip side, high

costs pertaining to penetration tests and dearth of skilled

professionals in the field are hindering the remuneration scope of this

business sphere.

Competitive Hierarchy

The prominent players characterizing the competitive Terrain of Global Penetration Testing Market are:

Checkmarx

Coalfire Systems

Core Security Technologies

FireEye

HackerOne Inc.

ImmuniWeb SA

Indium Software

International Business Machines Corporation

Netragard LLC

Netsparker Ltd

OffSec Services Limited

Micro Focus International plc

Acunetix

Others.

These companies are trying to enhance their position in the global

market. They are adopting various strategies, including mergers &

acquisitions, product launches, R&D investments, partnerships, and

collaborations, among others to stay ahead of the curve.

Global Penetration Testing Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Wireless Network Penetration Testing Services

Network Penetration Testing

Web Application Penetration Testing

Social Engineering Penetration Testing

Mobile Application Penetration Testing

Others

By Deployment:

By End-User:

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Others

Category-Wise Outlook

Which is the leading deployment mode segment in this business sphere?

The on-premises segment presently dominates the market in terms of

volume share since it provides high control and flexibility to end-use

enterprises which reducing the risks of data losses.

Which end-user segment is poised to amass notable gains over the estimated timeline?

The healthcare segment is anticipated to generate significant returns

over the estimated timeline. This is credited to the rising adoption of

EHR and telehealth solutions, which in turn increases the susceptibility

of healthcare organizations to various forms of cybercrimes.

Comparing the historical outlook and ongoing trends of this market

This industry has been generating significant returns due to the presence of various expansion propellants across the globe.

There has been rising occurrence of cyberattacks across various

industry verticals worldwide. In fact, the crime dwellers have begun

adopting advanced technologies such as AI, analytics, and ML to

sophisticate cyber-attacks. Such attacks tend to go unnoticed or

undetected since most of the organizations lack preparedness and

high-end tools. Many enterprises incur massive financial losses due to

such attacks which in turn also affects their reputation in the market.

This has increased the demand for effective tools and tactics to

minimize the risk of sophisticated cybercrimes across numerous

organizations.

The rising digitalization trend across a wide range of industries has

resulted in the rising data privacy concerns. Due to widespread

internet proliferation and growing adoption of smart devices, sectors

such as healthcare, education, and retail, among others are trying to

streamline their operations with an aim to reduce their overall expenses

while leaving no room for human errors. But this has provided hackers

with profitable opportunities since they can easily crack into the

system of these organizations and procure confidential data. After

getting their hands on these valuable assets, cybercriminals sell them

on the dark web and earn massive profits. Therefore, many of these

organizations have strengthened their cybersecurity entities which in

turn is increasing the deployment of penetration testing solutions.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is adding momentum to the

progression of Global Penetration Testing market. Stringent lockdowns

completely restricted the mobility of the masses and led to the

temporary closure of commercial complexes. This pushed organizations to

shift to a virtual mode of operations, thereby popularizing remote

working trends. Unfortunately, this resulted in the surging occurrence

of cyberattacks which in turn necessitated the deployment of effective

tactics and tools to ensure user data safety and privacy during online

communications, data transfer, and other activities.

Region-Wise Insights

Which is the fastest growing region in this industry vertical?

North America has emerged as one of

the most rapidly growing regions in this marketplace owing to rapid

internet proliferation, growing adoption of smart devices, and rising

disposable income of the masses.

How is Asia-Pacific faring in the marketplace?

Asia Pacific is reckoned to capture a

substantial revenue share over the forecast timeframe due to the rising

occurrence of cyberattacks, the booming IT sector, and technological

innovations in the field.

Major Developments

In June 2022, Synopsys announced the acquisition of Whitehat Security to strengthen its overall portfolio in this vertical.

On Special Requirement, Penetration Testing Market Report is also available for regions listed below:

North America

Europe

Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

