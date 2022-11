10.

“Ted’s Montana Grill, a chain of restaurants in the Atlanta area owned by CNN founder Ted Turner, is amazing! Their big thing is that they serve bison, and it’s incredible.”

“Bison steaks, bison burgers, bison meatloaf, bison short ribs… They also do beef, chicken, fish, and vegetarian meals. I highly recommend the bison brisket, though; it’s incredible. They also make a killer lemon drop martini!”

—goblinkatie