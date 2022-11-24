Pets of the week: Niko and Chloe

Meet MCHS’s current smallest canine cutie available for adoption, Niko. This five-month-old Chihuahua is the most adorable dog on the block. Nico can be quite nervous and takes some time to warm up and become comfortable. When finding the perfect owner for this dog, we think he will work best in a home with experienced dog owners. Because of these challenges, he needs someone who is attentive & willing to work with him. Households with young children might not be best for this particular dog, but other animals will work with some introduction and patience. Niko is a very overlooked dog, and most people aren’t jumping to meet him. But we think he’s an amazing dog! He’s very treat-motivated and warms up easier with some incising. He is potty pad trained and generally well-behaved. With all his time waiting at the shelter, he has gotten to be a good walker on the leash, and he’s getting better every day! Niko’s favorite thing to do is lay in a big comfy dog bed and play with his squeaky toys. So give this dog a chance and come meet Niko!

Chloe was born in about 2018 and she’s full of energy and affection for humans. This friendly tuxedo lady can’t help but wiggle all over the place when you stop by to say hello, and will usually start purring with a little encouragement, although she’s not a big fan of being picked up. She’s also very curious about whatever you’re doing and likes a high perch to keep an eye on things. Chloe is getting along okay with other cats so far. She growls and hisses at the shelter dogs, and may not be a good fit for a household with a dog. We don’t know how she feels about young children yet.

The Mendocino Coast Humane Society is located at 19691 Summers Lane, Fort Bragg. You can reach them at 707-964-7729 or online at www.mendocinohumane.org.