Pop Tarts launches first UK campaign for 20 years, in the metaverse

Kellogg’s has launched its first Pop Tarts campaign in the UK for 20 years, in the metaverse.

Several branded characters have been created for open-world multiplayer game Blankos Block Party, which can be collected and traded.

The company said by entering “this virtual world” with the non-fungible token (NFT) characters – called Hip Pop, Punk Pop and Glam Pop – it hopes to win the attention of gen Z consumers aged 18 to 24 who are less familiar with the brand.

Blankos Block Party – created by Mythical Games – allows players to play alongside and against their friends in various game modes and build their own levels without any coding skills. It launched in September on the Epic Games Store – the company behind Fortnite – becoming the first blockchain game to appear on the marketplace. Several other brands are involved in the game, including Burberry and Deadmau5.

While the game is free to download and play, a key part of the appeal is the avatar designs and accessories that can be bought and sold in its marketplace

Pop Tarts’ involvement in the game represents the first metaverse campaign by a Kellogg’s brand in Europe.

“We’re very excited to be taking Pop Tarts into the metaverse, a first for Kellogg’s in the UK,” said Emer Hayes, Kellogg’s Pop Tarts brand lead. “Pop Tarts is a fun brand, and by creating NFT characters for a playful virtual world we can better engage with people, particularly gen Z consumers.”

The activation was overseen by Dentsu, with both Dentsu Creative and Carat – Kellogg’s UK media agency – working together on the project. The metaverse activation is running alongside other brand campaign activities in the UK.

“This is a match made in Metaverse heaven,” said Alex Hamilton, head of innovation at Dentsu Creative. “We’re proud to work in partnership with Mythical Games’ signature title Blankos Block Party to take Pop Tarts into this virtual world. Both are vibrant brands that fit well together on a number of levels.”

The success of Pop Tarts’ presence in Blankos Block Party will be measured across a number of metrics, Dentsu said, including the number of Blanko NFTs sold, the percentage of players who play Pop Tarts’ ‘Popified’ level, and the percentage of players who visit Pop Tarts Blankos in-store.