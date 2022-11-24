Categories
Poweshiek County Historical, Genealogical Society potluck is Dec. 1


The Poweshiek County Historical and Genealogical Society’s annual year end potluck is scheduled to take place at noon Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Carnegie library, 200 South Third St., Montezuma. The lower level is handicapped accessible from the building’s south side.

All persons interested in preserving Poweshiek County history are invited to attend. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to share. The meat course, table service and beverages will be provided. No business meeting will be held.





