Princess Diana would have been ‘true family ally’ to Harry





The former bodyguard of Princess Diana has said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to move stateside in 2020 would have been a point of issue with Harry’s late mother, who would have urged the couple to reconsider. Harry’s book claims that it will take “readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow – and horror”.

The description continues: “With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.” The release of the book and Harry’s previous comments about his experiences of growing up in the royal household, notably on Oprah Winfrey, the decision by the Sussex’s to step back and move to the United States was not surprising. However, ex-Royal Protection Officer Ken Wharfe said that if Diana was alive today, she would urge the couple to reconsider the move and any other “impulsive” decisions. The former Princess of Wales had her own share of struggles in the Royal Family and also decided at times to speak out to the media both on television and through a controversial book written by Andrew Morton. Royal expert Jennie Bond previously said that Harry and his mother are one and the same whereas William is not. She told GB News: “Harry is very much the Spencer of the two of them. William is the Windsor.”

Comparing Harry to Diana, Ms Bond said: “Harry is fiery, he is impetuous, he is vulnerable, he is fragile, very much in the way Diana was. “He’s complex in the way that Diana [was]. Diana was a very complex woman, absolutely likeable, lovable but difficult.” Speaking of the Duke of Sussex’s recent decisions, the royal expert claims: “Harry is forging his own way in much the same way as his mother did.” Diana’s former bodyguard told OK! Magazine that he believes Harry “was lacking a true family ally” which he may have found in his mother. Mr Wharfe said: “She might well have said: ‘Well, if this is what you want, fine. But let’s think about it first and foremost’. “I think what Harry was lacking was a true family ally. It seems to me that he was quite impetuous about wanting to leave and needed some advice. READ MORE: Queen felt comforted Harry was ‘moving to a reconciliation’

“Diana would have been of great value to him because she would have understood the situation.” He added: “But equally, she would have realised that upping and leaving the country might not have been the best decision at the time.” The former royal staff member discussed the similarities between Diana’s popularity with the public and Meghan’s when she arrived on the scene and the wedding at Windsor saw “the change we all wanted”. He noted that the former Princess of Wales experienced what the Sussex’s did but that Harry “decided to say, for some reason: ‘We’re out of here, we don’t like the way we’ve been treated.’ “He said he wanted to do it because he didn’t want the same thing to happen to Meghan as happened to his mother. That’s confusing, because I don’t think that’s likely.” Royal expert Robert Jobson previously discussed the ever-eroding trust between the Sussex’s and the senior royals, notably King Charles and Prince William. DON’T MISS:

Speaking to The Sun, he said that the Sussex’s had planned to reconcile their relationship with the Queen in 2023. Mr Jobson said: “Now this plot for a year of reconciliation. Their timing is appalling as always. “It is also completely arrogant because they are assuming they can win back the trust of Harry’s father and brother. “But that trust has gone forever.” On the issue of trust in the royal household, Mr Wharfe noted how Diana “would have been [Harry’s] best friend” after “what he [always] wanted was someone he could totally trust”. He added: “More so than anybody, he missed the advice and love of his mother. She would have been a consoling and supportive influence”.

