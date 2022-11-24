Princess Diana’s niece dazzles in sparkling dress

Kitty’s wedding was the wedding of the year last year, as it took place in Rome. The 31-year-old wore various Dolce & Gabbana gowns throughout the day, including a beautiful lace one as the wedding dress itself.

The white gown was covered in lace and had long sleeves and a high neck – features prominently on the late Princess Grace of Monaco’s wedding dress, back in 1956.

Kitty was accompanied down the aisle by her brother, Viscount Althorp, and half-brother, Samuel Aitken, in lieu of her father, Earl Spencer, who could not attend.

Other guests included Jade Holland Cooper, the Marchioness of Bath, and Pixie Lott, as well as Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza.