Queen Camilla dazzles in green and Queen-loved brand boots for outing

Queen Camilla visited Barnardo’s Nursery in Bow today (November 24) to personally deliver the Paddington Bear teddies left in tribute to the Queen after her death. The plush toys have been tidied up and were carried to Barnardo’s today in a picnic basket.
Camilla opted for an ankle-length green dress today with a high collar and structured shoulders.
Camilla is famed for her love of brooches, just like the late Queen, and she opted for a special one from one of her favoured jewellery brands, Van Cleef & Arpels.
Camilla wore the ‘Lucky Animals Hummingbird Pin’ which features 18K yellow gold, lapis lazuli, malachite and round onyx cabochons.
READ MORE: King Charles bans ‘despicable’ food dish from all royal residencies
The Queen Consort styled her hair in her signature flicky bob, and she kept her make-up minimal with a touch of pink on the lips.
Camilla’s outfit today was significantly more casual than the one she donned for the State Banquet on Tuesday night.
Camilla dressed in a bright blue Bruce Oldfield gown with lace sleeves to welcome South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to Buckingham Palace.
She paired the dress with a suite of sapphire jewels that belonged to the late Queen, including the Belgian Sapphire Tiara.
The sapphire necklace and earrings in the set had been gifted to the Queen by her father King George VI to mark her wedding in 1947.
The Queen later had a sapphire necklace which belonged to Princess Louise of Belgium turned into a matching tiara, and she added a bracelet too.
While the Queen often wore the tiara, Tuesday marked the first time Camilla had ever worn it and it was a poignant choice for her first tiara moment as Queen Consort.
Camilla had only previously worn the Delhi Durbar Tiara and the Greville Tiara as Duchess of Cornwall, or her own family heirloom diadem, the Cubitt-Shand Tiara.
Source link