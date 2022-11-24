Queen Camilla dazzles in green and Queen-loved brand boots for outing

Queen Camilla visited Barnardo’s Nursery in Bow today (November 24) to personally deliver the Paddington Bear teddies left in tribute to the Queen after her death. The plush toys have been tidied up and were carried to Barnardo’s today in a picnic basket.

Camilla opted for an ankle-length green dress today with a high collar and structured shoulders.

Camilla is famed for her love of brooches, just like the late Queen, and she opted for a special one from one of her favoured jewellery brands, Van Cleef & Arpels.

Camilla wore the ‘Lucky Animals Hummingbird Pin’ which features 18K yellow gold, lapis lazuli, malachite and round onyx cabochons.

