Categories
US

Rakuten Capital to invest in Singaporean Web3 entertainment company DEA | e27


Add your investment information

{{name}}

Stage Size Date
{{round}} {{amount}} {{date}}

You are part of this round

No
Yes

Add me to this round

This company hasn’t added any fundings yet.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: