Remembering the life of John Christopher Frosolone 1959 – 2022

John Christopher Frosolone passed away suddenly of a heart attack on November 20, 2022 in his residence. John was born May 13, 1959 in Niagara Falls, NY, the youngest of four children of the late Alfred and Christine (Mastropaolo) Frosolone,

John attended Sacred Heart School, graduating from Niagara Catholic HS in 1977. He attended Niagara University, graduating summa cum laude in 1981 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree; the highest ranking student in four years of Accounting. John received the NYS Society of Certified Public Accountants Award at graduation. While studying, John was selected as an intern with the CPA firm of Salada, Wynne and Kling; and Lawrence Salada hired him upon graduation from NU. In later years, John joined with other partners to form the firm Simpson, Kling, Quarantillo & Frosolone, CPAs.

Throughout his career John assisted so many individual and organizational clients who appreciated his attention to detail and dedication to his chosen career. He was involved with various organizations, including but not limited to the former Music School of Niagara and St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy.

John enjoyed traveling in his younger years – across the USA, camping in Canada with friends, and visiting Europe. He had a quick and witty sense of humor and was a good conversationalist. In retirement he enjoyed researching the family genealogy, creating the family tree. He used his God-given talents in the accounting and tax field, as well as honing his technological expertise. John was a humble, generous man and faced life’s challenges quietly.

John was a loving and faithful brother of Anthony (Cecelia) Frosolone, Alfred (late Irene) Frosolone, and RoseMarie (Bill) Schmidtke; and caring godfather to Eric Dudley. He is also survived by his Aunt Marise Mastropoll, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends who loved him dearly. He was known as ‘Uncle John’ to his friends’ children.

It’s difficult to sum up a person’s life. An obituary can highlight milestones and accomplishments, and also helps us to understand what made a person special.

John had a deep interest in family and friends. Both us here now, and those who are now gone. He enjoyed telling us about the past; about the people and events that connect us to each other. Some things he told us were happy or funny; others were sad or even disturbing. They were all important because they helped us to better understand where we came from and who we are. That was John’s gift to us. But that wasn’t his greatest gift. John understood that as long as people remember you and talk about you, you are in a way still alive, and still a part of their lives. I can’t think of a greater gift.

We’ll miss you John, and we’ll always be grateful that you reminded us of the importance of family and friends.

John’s family is grateful to the Erie County Sheriff’s deputies and EMT professionals who responded so quickly when needed.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 30 from 9-11 AM at St. Mary of the Cataract Church, 237 4th Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14303, where John's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Jacek Mazur, Pastor, on Wednesday at 11 AM. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to Divine Mercy Food Pantry or a charity of one's choice.