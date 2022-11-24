Categories
Sports

Richarlison scores ‘one of Brazil’s best ever goals’ to rock Serbia


“That’s an outstanding goal. Look at this, really good connection, that’s an emphatic finish. Totally in form this man.

“Well we talked about this jersey, what it does for a player. He’s not scored many for Spurs but when he’s in his national jersey, he can’t stop scoring.

“Seven weeks ago he pulled that calf muscle and was in tears and didn’t think he was going to make it here. Outstanding finishing.

“That’s not an easy finish because it’s over his shoulder. Just propels himself round almost in a circle.”

Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our new Facebook group by clicking here



Source link

Avatar

By Lewis Winter

Lewis has worked for the Daily Express since 2017 after five years as a football writer for local newspapers. He is a sport journalism graduate from the University of Brighton who specialises in football and cricket.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: