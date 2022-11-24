Ring doorbell for under £20! Protect your home for lowest ever price





For a limited-time only you can pick up a Ring doorbell for a bargain price. Usually, the entry-level Ring wired video doorbell costs £49.99 – but this price has been slashed to £34.99 at Argos. And, if you head to money-saving website TopCashback and join as a new member you can get a further discount which brings the smart home gadget down to £18.53.

That’s the price you’ll get the Ring wired doorbell for if you’re a new Argos customer, with existing members getting the doorbell for £19.69. You can get the gadget from the Amazon-owned smart home specialist thanks to TopCashback, who are offering new members a £15 bonus cashback reward. This, on top of existing cashback rates TopCashback offers at Argos, helps bring the price of the Ring doorbell down to under £20. To get the discount you first of all need to head to the TopCashback website and sign-up as a new member. Then, while signed in to your account you need to head to the Argos hub page on the TopCashback website.

If you’re already a member of the Argos website then click the ‘Get cashback’ button next to the existing customers section. Alternatively, if you haven’t signed-up to the Argos website then click ‘Get cashback’ next to new customers. You will then be re-directed to the Amazon website. Simply find the Ring wired doorbell and complete your order. It will take seven working days for the cashback you’ve earned from your order to appear in your account. You can then withdraw the money via a BACS transfer to your bank, by moving it to your PayPal account or by topping up a gift card.

If you do end up picking up a Ring wired doorbell in the Black Friday sales then it will offer a big smart home upgrade to your house. Ring video doorbells let you see who is outside your home wherever you are in the world via the official smartphone app. The 1080p camera beams pin-sharp live footage and you can hear and speak to visitors with instant alerts sent when someone presses your bell and when the motion sensors are triggered. Elsewhere, the video camera on the Ring doorbell supports high-definition Night Vision – so you can easily make out who is at your door when you get a late-night visitor. Argos also stocks the second-generation Ring doorbell, which usually costs £89 but has been reduced to £59.99 for Black Friday. And if you use the TopCashback new member bonus this brings the doorbell down even further in price to £42.49 if you’re a new Argos customer or £44.49 if you’re an existing member.

