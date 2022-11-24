Ronaldo courageous but proved nothing to Man Utd as Portugal win

Ronaldo proved nothing

While Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot, it was still a performance that proved nothing to Manchester United.

He felt he should have been starting for the Red Devils, even though Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have both scored more goals than him so far this season.

But Ronaldo, while he looked bright and threatening at times, didn’t do enough to suggest the Red Devils have made a mistake by letting him go.

Of course, he scored his penalty. But Bruno Fernandes, Rashford and Martial are all capable of doing it at Old Trafford – and there are suspicions he potentially dived to earn it.

There will be few in United who watched the game believing they’d benefit from still having the 37-year-old in their side.