Russia risks causing ‘nuclear and radioactive catastrophe’; Kremlin says Kyiv can end the ‘suffering’

Ukraine’s armed forces said Russian intelligence is preparing provocations on Belarusian soil in a bid to provoke Minsk into joining the war.

The Facebook page of the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces posted a video in which it warned Belarusians that “the special services of the Russian Federation are plotting provocations on your territory. The target of their terror attacks may be objects of critical infrastructure, in particular the Ostrovets NPP [nuclear power plant],” Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported.

The General Staff said Russia’s aim was to coerce Belarus to join its ally Russia in fighting the war against Ukraine “by any means.” Ukraine insisted that it does not consider Belarus an enemy, however.

“Ukraine does not consider your country, let alone your people, as an enemy… We do not intend and neither do we plan to carry out any aggressive actions on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. This is the official position of Ukraine. Today, a lot depends on each person. We hope for your vigilance and understanding of the situation,” said the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s armed forces did not state what evidence it has to back up its claims. It has previously stated that it believes Russia could look to drag Belarus into the war, however, and that a “false flag” attack could be used to do so.

