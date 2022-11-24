Russia shooting sees multiple dead plus shooter near shopping mall

A gunman has opened fire in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region, causing multiple deaths. Initial reports put the number killed at up to five.

The incident took place in the town of Krymsk outside a medical centre.

The gunman, described as a “local resident” in his mid-60s, is understood to have taken his life after firing at others.

Local police said the man’s actions might have been based on “the outcome of the perpetrator’s divorce”.

He is reported to have killed to medical centre employees in Krymsk before leaving and shooting passers-by on the street.