Russian strategic bombers patrol over Barents, Norwegian seas

A strategic bomber Tu-160 is seen during the Victory Air Parade in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2020. (Photo by Evgeny Sinitsyn/Xinhua)

The flight lasted about 13 hours and MiG-31 fighters escorted the bombers.

MOSCOW, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) — Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers performed a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea and the Norwegian Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The flight lasted about 13 hours in strict accordance with international rules for airspace use and Russian MiG-31 fighters escorted the bombers, the ministry said in a statement.

During the mission, the crews of the Tu-160 strategic bombers practiced in-flight refueling, it added. ■