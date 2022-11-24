Saudi minister outlines Man Utd and Liverpool joint ownership plan

Saudi Arabia sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal has revealed that he would like his nation’s investors to own both Manchester United and Liverpool. Both clubs have been put up for sale by their respective owners over the past few months.

After numerous fan protests, the Glazers announced on Tuesday that they were willing to entertain offers for the club. The American family have been at the helm of the Red Devils for 17 years, though the club has struggled during that time.

United have not lifted the Premier League trophy since 2013, Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge of the club before he retired. Since, the club has undergone several managerial shifts and had plenty invested into new signings but to no avail.

And Saudi Arabian minister Prince Abdulaziz feels that having an owner from his homeland owning the club could see them improve. Asked by Sky Sports whether he would like to see United or Liverpool taken over by Saudi groups, he replied: “I hope so, if there are investors and the numbers add up, and it makes a good business.

