Saudi minister outlines Man Utd and Liverpool joint ownership plan

Saudi Arabia sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal has revealed that he would like his nation’s investors to own both Manchester United and Liverpool. Both clubs have been put up for sale by their respective owners over the past few months.
After numerous fan protests, the Glazers announced on Tuesday that they were willing to entertain offers for the club. The American family have been at the helm of the Red Devils for 17 years, though the club has struggled during that time.
United have not lifted the Premier League trophy since 2013, Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge of the club before he retired. Since, the club has undergone several managerial shifts and had plenty invested into new signings but to no avail.
And Saudi Arabian minister Prince Abdulaziz feels that having an owner from his homeland owning the club could see them improve. Asked by Sky Sports whether he would like to see United or Liverpool taken over by Saudi groups, he replied: “I hope so, if there are investors and the numbers add up, and it makes a good business.
“Then the private sector could come in, or companies could come in, from the kingdom. The Premier League is the best league in the world. Everyone’s watching the Premier League.
“It’s the most watched league and there are diehard fans of these teams in the kingdom. So it would be a benefit for everyone. I can say that we have a strong league. It’s not one of the strongest in Asia. You know, we’re building towards a better future. And we see how the future holds up for that.”
The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) acquired Newcastle united late last year after it was sold by Mike Ashley, and they are quickly making their mark with the Toon Army. Despite the immense funds that the club have available, the Magpies are gradually improving and currently sit in third place in the Premier League, with Eddie Howe building a complete squad and refusing to overhaul the team with new signings.
That will be music to the ears of United if they were to be taken over by a Saudi consortium with similar ideas, as well as Liverpool – though they will, of course, be two different groups. Though they will not be alone in their keenness to acquire the Old Trafford outfit, with Britain’s richest person Sir Jim Ratcliffe holding a long-term interest in the club and expected to make an offer.
