Seaside is named top Christmas town

Seaside, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) – Many people enjoy celebrating the holidays in major way, so they travel to big cities and overlook small towns. A northwestern Florida town is proving bigger is not always better.

According to digital travel magazine Trips to Discover, Seaside is one of the best small towns to visit for Christmas in the United States.

Madison Spence is the director of marketing for Seaside. She says she’s thrilled by the title.

“We’re very honored. I think it’s safe to know why we’re named that,” she said. “Families come every year. It’s a tradition. All of our stores and merchants go all out to just showcase the beauty of the holiday season.”

Krina Desai is from Atlanta and says she has been visiting Seaside for nearly 30 years.

“We come here in the Summer, we come here for Thanksgiving, we come here in the winter. It’s just an easy drive and a nice escape from everyday life,” Desai said.

The town’s holiday spirit is one of the reasons she keeps coming back.

“There are trees everywhere and wreaths and beautiful boxes that I wouldn’t have in my house because I can’t wrap like that,” she said. “It’s Thanksgiving break, yes, but it’s getting you ready for that Christmas spirit that everyone loves.”

Seaside will be hosting its annual “Turn on the Town” tree lighting event on November 26th. During the Christmas holiday the town will be offer complementary photos with Santa Claus and assisting anyone who needs help wrapping gifts.

