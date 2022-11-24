Season 2 of the PokerStars VR Metaverse Poker Tour Has Landed





PokerStars is often at the forefront of innovation regarding online poker, and the gaming giant is most definitely the market leader in the rapidly-emerging virtual reality world. PokerStars has embraced the technology, and following a hugely successful PokerStars VR Metaverse POker Tour Season 1, Season 2 lands on your VR headset from today, November 24.

PokerStars VR launched in 2018 and has come on in leaps and bounds since, cementing its status as the best place to play virtual reality poker. PokerStars VR is free to download and free to play, with players battling it out for chips rather than real money in a fully immersive virtual reality social casino. Players can sit down with others from far and wide, set up private rooms, hang out in their personal suite, or chase down leaderboards in cash games, sit & go, and multi-table tournaments

PokerStars VR added craps to its portfolio in October 2022where it joined blackjack, roulette, and a selection of slots, all with no risk to their bankroll, all in visually stunning locations with unprecedented realism.

What is the PokerStars VR Metaverse Poker Tour?

The Metaverse Poker Tour is the brainchild of PokerStars VR and the flagship tournament series of the app. Season 1 was a roaring success with tens of thousands of players from all corners of the world and all walks of life competing for their slice of massive prize pools and the all-important poker swag!

Almost 500 players turned out for the Season 1 Stop 1’s 25,000 Hyper event, showing how popular virtual reality poker tournaments can be. “Schoen2001” outlasted them all, banking a bumper prize in addition to an exclusive winner’s ring, a digital item that “Schoen2011” can now proudly display on his fully personalized avatar.

Winners of the various Metaverse Poker Tour events win bracelets, rings, pendants, and belts, while the best performing players across the series, those who finish high up the tour’s leaderboards, get their virtual hands on gold and silver pendants.

Tournament of Champions winner

Last weekend saw an epic Tournament of Champions take place, which was only open to past Metaverse Poker Tour winners. Eleven grinders fought tooth and nail for the lion’s share of a 30 million chip prize pool, and the top honors went to “Forsakenzombi,” who reeled in 15 million chips and a custom Tournament of Champions belt.

Place Player Country Prize 1 Forsakenzombi United States 15,000,000 2 TexasTaylor United States 10,000,000 3 NutsIMO France 5,000,000 4 Catfishox United States 5 NF42 United States 6 JHill96 United Kingdom 7 HemeraNyx Netherlands 8 Katib00 Norway

Season 2 Stop 1 Kicks off November 24, 2022

Season 2 High Roller swag bag

Season 2 Stop 1 of the PokerStars VR Metaverse Poker Tour sees the tour head to a perfectly created Macau 2050 environment. Expect dragons galore as PokerStars VR transports you to a virtual edition of the Asian gambling Mecca.

There is plenty of swag to be had during Stop 1 of Season 2, which runs from November 24-27. As usual, the swag is split into two camps: Standard and High Roller. All Main Event entrants receive a standard swag bag, which included special edition card backs, an awesome gold lotus flower all-in button, and an MPT S2 Macau baseball cap for their avatar to wear with pride.

High Rollers reel in a high roller edition of the swag bag, getting their hands on a limited-edition gold badge and a cool Entrance/Exit effect for when their avatar enters or busts out of a Metaverse Poker Tour event.

Getting your hands on these awesome extras is easy. Participate in the Main Event or High Roller Main Event and a superb swag bag is all yours!

Stop 1 of the second season features a trio of bracelet-awarding events, each of which is being streamed on the getluckyvr Twitch channel. Tune into the live steams at the following times:

MPT Mini Main Event – Friday 25 November at 10:00 p.m. ET

MPT Main Event – Saturday 26 November at 5:00 p.m. ET

MPT Ultra High Roller – Sunday 27 November at 5:00 p.m. ET

Player of the Season pendant

Date Time (EST) Event Buy-in Speed Starting stack Thu 24 Nov 2:00 p.m. #1 25,000 Hyper 500 3:00 p.m. #2 100,000 Turbo 1,000 4:00 p.m. #3 Main Event Satellite 1,000,000 Turbo 1,500 5:00 p.m. #4 Mini Main Satellite 200,000 Turbo 1,000 6:00 p.m. #5 1,000,000 Regular 2,000 7:00 p.m. #6 100,000 Turbo 1,000 8:00 p.m. #7 5,000,000 Regular 2,500 9:00 p.m. #8 Main Event Satellite 1,000,000 Turbo 1,500 10:00 p.m. #9 100,000 Turbo 1,000 11:00 p.m. #10 25,000 Hyper 500 Fri 25 Nov 2:00 p.m. #11 25,000 Hyper 500 3:00 p.m. #12 100,000 Turbo 1,000 4:00 p.m. #13 100M Freeroll Freeroll Hyper 1,000 5:00 p.m. #14 100,000 Turbo 1,000 6:00 p.m. #15 5,000,000 Regular 2,500 7:00 p.m. #16 Main Event Satellite 1,000,000 Turbo 1,000 8:00 p.m. #17 100,000 Turbo 1,000 9:00 p.m. #18 MPT Mini Main Event 1,000,000 Regular 2,000 10:00 p.m. #19 100,000 Turbo 1,000 11:00 p.m. #20 25,000 Hyper 500 Sat 26 Nov 2:00 p.m. #21 25,000 Hyper 500 3:00 p.m. #22 50,000 Turbo 1,000 4:00 p.m. #23 MPT Main Event 5,000,000,000 Regular 4,000 5:00 p.m. #24 100,000 Turbo 1,000 6:00 p.m. #25 High Roller Event 25,000,000 Regular 5,000 6:00 p.m. #26 25,000 Hyper 500 7:00 p.m. #27 High Roller Satellite 100,000 Turbo 1,000 8:00 p.m. #28 25,000 Hyper 500 8:00 p.m. #29 20,000,000 Turbo 2,500 9:00 p.m. #30 1,000,000 Regular 2,000 10:00 p.m. #31 Late Night Million 100,000 Turbo 1,000 11:00 p.m. #32 25,000 Hyper 1,000 12:00 a.m. #33 1,000,000 Turo 2,000 1:00 a.m. #34 25,000 Hyper 500 Sun 27 Nov 2:00 p.m. #35 10,000 Hyper 500 3:00 p.m. #36 50,000 Turbo 1,000 4:00 p.m. #37 25,000 Hyper 500 4:00 p.m. #38 High Roller Event 100,000,000 Regular 10,000 5:00 p.m. #39 100,000 Turbo 1,000 6:00 p.m. #40 5,000,000 Regular 5,000 7:00 p.m. #41 100,000 Turbo 1,000 8:00 p.m. #42 1,000,000 Regular 2,000 9:00 p.m. #43 500,000 Turbo 1,500 10:00 p.m. #44 100,000 Turbo 1,000 11:00 p.m. #45 25,000 Hyper 1,000 12:00 a.m. #46 25,000 Hyper 500 12:00 a.m. #47 5,000,000 Turbo 2,500 1:00 a.m. #48 25,000 Hyper 500

PokerStars VR has five stops planned for the second Metaverse Poker Tour season; more details will follow in due course. Leaderboards are returning for Season 2, with points earned for going deep in each MPT event, but you will have to stay tuned to learn of the epic prizes on offer because, at the moment, they are a closely guarded secret!

How To Play in the PokerStars VR Metaverse Poker Tour Season 2

The awesome PokerStars VR ap is available to download via the Oculus Store, Steam, or Viveport from almost anywhere in the world, although you must be at least 18-years-old to enjoy the games.

You will need an Oculus Rift, Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, or a HTC Vive VR headset to play. Those using a PC need a Windows-based computer. You can find out what the minimum and recommended PC specifications are via the PokerStars VR website or via the relevant store page.

PokerStars VR subscriptions

If you tick all of the boxes, download the excellent PokerStars VR app, create your free account, and get involved in the Metaverse Poker Tour Season 2.

Own a VR Headset? Here’s How To Receive PokerStars VR Chips?

Every new PokerStars VR customer receives 10,000 starting chips, in addition to many ongoing promotions designed to reward them. There is a virtual wheel that grants free chips every eight hours, plus you can boost your bankroll by becoming a subscriber. A $9.99 monthly investment grants you 100,000 chips and a whole host of custom goodies, while a $29.99 payment gifts you 300,000 chips and an even bigger selection of swag. Check out the graphic above for all the details.

PokerStars VR Thanksgiving Offer

Should you fancy topping up your chips balance, it is possible to purchase them via the store within the PokerStars VR app. PokerStars VR is celebrating Thanksgiving and Black Friday by doubling the number of chips per purchase for a limited time only!